RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,969 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.