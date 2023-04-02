RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

