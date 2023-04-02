RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,149 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

