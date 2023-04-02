RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,239 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NUSC opened at $35.41 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

