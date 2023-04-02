RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,413,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.66 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.