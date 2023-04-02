RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.