Rune Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31,190.57 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Rune has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00005596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $31,190.57 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.58873165 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.