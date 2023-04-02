Saitama Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $83.27 million and approximately $965,169.59 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029620 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,278.94 or 1.00084727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

