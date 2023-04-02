SALT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,929.08 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, SALT has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.89 million and $17,929.08 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03537991 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $20,625.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

