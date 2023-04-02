Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

STSA opened at $0.70 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,796,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 217,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 281,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

