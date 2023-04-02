SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $312.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $330.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.87.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

SBAC opened at $261.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.