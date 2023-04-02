Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $327.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

