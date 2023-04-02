Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $166.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

