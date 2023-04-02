Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 15,048 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.6% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

