Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,225 Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.66 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Ashland Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

