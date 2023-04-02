Schear Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.0% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $641.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $609.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.