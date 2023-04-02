Schear Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $199.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

