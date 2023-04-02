Schear Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $320.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

