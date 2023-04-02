Schear Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.