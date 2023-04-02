Schear Investment Advisers LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

LULU stock opened at $364.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.76. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

