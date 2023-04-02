Schear Investment Advisers LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

