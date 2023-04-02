Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 629.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,085 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,734,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 945,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,433 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 317,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 67,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 33,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

