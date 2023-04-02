Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.00.

TSE SES opened at C$6.31 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 7,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 7,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

