Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $82.63 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $82.63 million and $1.86 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00029524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,148.13 or 1.00017965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00356252 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,932,420.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

