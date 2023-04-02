Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 394,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,253. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Sera Prognostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,389,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 176,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 225.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

