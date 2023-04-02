Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 196 ($2.41) on Thursday. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 196 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,306.67 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

In related news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.26), for a total transaction of £34,700 ($42,634.23). In related news, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £4,438.80 ($5,453.74). Also, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.26), for a total value of £34,700 ($42,634.23). Corporate insiders own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

