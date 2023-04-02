Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Decreases By 13.9%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.