Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Expands By 15.1%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

AU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 2,959,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

