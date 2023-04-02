Short Interest in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Decreases By 6.2%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $746,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $746,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 31,900 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $421,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,142.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,655 shares of company stock worth $2,014,464 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AORT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 298,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,016. Artivion has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

Further Reading

