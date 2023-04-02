Short Interest in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Decreases By 6.2%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Activity at Artivion
In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $746,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 31,900 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $421,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,436,142.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,655 shares of company stock worth $2,014,464 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AORT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 298,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,016. Artivion has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.
