Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Rises By 7.4%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Backblaze in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Backblaze by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BLZE. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 103,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

