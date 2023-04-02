Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Declines By 6.5%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 755,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Baozun Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Baozun stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Baozun has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $12.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 39.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.