Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Declines By 6.5%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 755,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Baozun Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Baozun stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Baozun has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 39.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baozun Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

