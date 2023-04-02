Short Interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Rises By 11.5%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 23.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,747 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,633,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,091,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

BEAM stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

