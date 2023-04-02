Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Increases By 23.7%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Birks Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Birks Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

About Birks Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Birks Group Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BGI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

