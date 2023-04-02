Short Interest in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Drops By 14.5%

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Canoo stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 202,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,887. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

