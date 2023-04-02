Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Declines By 6.0%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 53,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $593.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.