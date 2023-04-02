Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Grows By 10.7%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 37.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CSSE stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.