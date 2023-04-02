Short Interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Increases By 14.1%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,411. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Stories

