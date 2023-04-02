Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expands By 16.8%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.