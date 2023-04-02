Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expands By 16.8%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:DFS traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
