Short Interest in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Increases By 11.1%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Domo Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 1,017,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,255. Domo has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Domo news, Director John R. Pestana acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,983.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $72,044.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Stories

