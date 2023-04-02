Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Expands By 23.8%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Draganfly by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Tuesday.

Draganfly Price Performance

Draganfly Company Profile

NASDAQ:DPRO remained flat at $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 380,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,608. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

