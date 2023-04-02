Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Expands By 15.8%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,100 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 446,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
DSS Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of DSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 107,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DSS has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DSS
An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DSS Company Profile
DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DSS (DSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.