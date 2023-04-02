Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expands By 13.8%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 74,739 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,692,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 265,769 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

