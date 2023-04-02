Short Interest in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Decreases By 23.6%

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,579,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTF remained flat at $10.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,052. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.