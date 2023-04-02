Short Interest in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Increases By 23.9%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,480,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 6.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 7,286,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

