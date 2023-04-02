Short Interest in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Increases By 23.9%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRNGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,480,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 7,286,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

