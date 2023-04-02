Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Decreases By 6.4%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.3 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

FNNNF stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Finnair Oyj has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

