Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Decreases By 6.4%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.3 days.
FNNNF stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Finnair Oyj has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.66.
