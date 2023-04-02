Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Declines By 7.7%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 612,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Gamida Cell Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. 1,384,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gamida Cell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

