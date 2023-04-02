Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Grows By 23.0%

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.9 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GNENF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,080. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

