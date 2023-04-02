Short Interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Drops By 5.8%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 643,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Genesco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 183,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.59. Genesco has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $464.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 67.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at $5,910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genesco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at $2,722,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genesco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

