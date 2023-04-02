Short Interest in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Grows By 15.0%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 233.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Gogo Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $14.50. 700,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. Gogo has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

