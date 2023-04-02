Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Declines By 9.5%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HVRRY. Bank of America raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($204.30) to €210.00 ($225.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.1 %

Hannover Rück stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

